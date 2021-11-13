Dubai Police Rolls Out Updated Version Of' Labbeh' Service

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) The Dubai Police has recently rolled out an updated version of the "Labbeh" service device to meet the needs of people of determination visiting the General Department of Logistics Support.

Through "Labbeh" service, people of determination can communicate with customer happiness officers via video chat using an intercom device without the need to leave their vehicles.

The Assistant to Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs, Major General Dr Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, officially unveiled the updated version of the Labbeh service in the presence of Major General Ahmed Mohammed Rafie, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs; Brigadier Naim Al-Khatib, Acting Director of the General Department for Logistics Support; Brigadier Khaled Al Shamsi, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department for Logistics Support, Brigadier Dr Saleh Al Hamrani, Deputy Director of the General Department for Excellence and Pioneering, and several senior officers and employees.

Maj. Gen. Al Obaidly said that the updated service is in line with the national policy to empower people of determination, and responds to the "My Community.

.. A City for Everyone" initiative launched by H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. It aims at making Dubai a friendly city for people of determinations through projects and initiatives that promote the participation and inclusion of people of determination in the community.

"The Dubai Police strives to provide the utmost care and attention to people of determination and guarantee their human rights, as this is a shared responsibility among all individuals and institutions in the emirate," he continued.

"Dubai Police is also keen to support people of determination by providing efficient police services and eliminating all obstacles that may challenge this society segment," Maj. Gen. Al Obaidly added.

Maj. Gen. Al Obaidly pointed out that the device serves all categories of people of determination (visual, hearing, movement or mentally challenged) with a click of a button and without the need to get out of their cars.

The Labbeh service device is currently available at three police stations: Jebel Ali, Al Barsha, and Al Muraqqabat.