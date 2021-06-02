Dubai records 10% energy demand growth, 10% peak load increase

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has announced an increase of around 10 percent in energy demand growth and 10 percent rise in the peak load of electricity in Dubai until the end of May 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

Demand for energy increased in the first 5 months of 2021 to 16,467 gigawatt hours (GWh) compared to 14,988 GWh in the same period of 2020. Peak load also increased in Dubai from January until the end of May 2021 to 7,966 megawatts, compared to 7,248 megawatts in the same period of 2020.

"The increase in energy demand and peak load in Dubai is a testament to the economic recovery and the comeback of various vital activities in the Emirate. It indicates that the UAE is moving steadily towards promoting economic prosperity and decent living for all citizens and residents. In line with the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development in Dubai, we continue to increase our installed capacity of electricity and water, as well as the capacity of the transmission and distribution networks," said Al Tayer.

"DEWA’s installed capacity has reached 12,900 megawatts of electricity and 490 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of desalinated water," Al Tayer added. "It has achieved very competitive results surpassing the private sector and similar top utilities in Europe and America in terms of efficiency and reliability. DEWA has reduced losses in electricity transmission and distribution networks to 3.3 percent, compared to 6-7 percent recorded in Europe and the USA. Water network losses decreased to 5.1 percent, compared to 15 percent in North America."