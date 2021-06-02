UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Records 10% Energy Demand Growth, 10% Peak Load Increase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:45 PM

Dubai records 10% energy demand growth, 10% peak load increase

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has announced an increase of around 10 percent in energy demand growth and 10 percent rise in the peak load of electricity in Dubai until the end of May 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

Demand for energy increased in the first 5 months of 2021 to 16,467 gigawatt hours (GWh) compared to 14,988 GWh in the same period of 2020. Peak load also increased in Dubai from January until the end of May 2021 to 7,966 megawatts, compared to 7,248 megawatts in the same period of 2020.

"The increase in energy demand and peak load in Dubai is a testament to the economic recovery and the comeback of various vital activities in the Emirate. It indicates that the UAE is moving steadily towards promoting economic prosperity and decent living for all citizens and residents. In line with the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development in Dubai, we continue to increase our installed capacity of electricity and water, as well as the capacity of the transmission and distribution networks," said Al Tayer.

"DEWA’s installed capacity has reached 12,900 megawatts of electricity and 490 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of desalinated water," Al Tayer added. "It has achieved very competitive results surpassing the private sector and similar top utilities in Europe and America in terms of efficiency and reliability. DEWA has reduced losses in electricity transmission and distribution networks to 3.3 percent, compared to 6-7 percent recorded in Europe and the USA. Water network losses decreased to 5.1 percent, compared to 15 percent in North America."

Related Topics

USA Prime Minister Electricity Water Europe UAE Dubai Rashid Same January May 2020 All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Jameela Al Qasimi calls to support orphan project ..

37 minutes ago

Etihad Airways resumes flights to Rabat and Phuket

37 minutes ago

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to further deepen relat ..

57 minutes ago

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds webinar on ..

59 minutes ago

LHC CJ orders to set up facilitation centers for c ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution to appoint D ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.