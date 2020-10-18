Dubai Sports Council opens registration for November 27th Dubai Women’s Triathlon

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) Dubai sports Council, DSC, has announced the opening of registration for the 4th Dubai Women’s Triathlon, to take place on November 27.

Organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of the Dubai Sports Council, in cooperation with the Dubai Ladies Club, the 2020 Dubai Women’s Triathlon is open to women of all nationalities, aged 15 and above. Those interested in taking part can register at www.dubaisc.ae.

Participants can choose from three categories: Super Sprint (400m swim, 10km cycling and 2.5km run), Sprint (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run) and the Olympic Distance (1.5km swim, 40km cycle, 10km run).

The Organising Committee has invited women of all age and nationalities to participate in the Dubai Women’s Triathlon, which is a unique opportunity for athletes to experience the thrills of competition and to challenge the limits of their physical endurance, while participating in complete privacy.

The Dubai Women’s Triathlon was the first event of its kind for women in the middle East when it launched in 2017, and it has witnessed an impressive year-on-year growth since then, thanks to the unwavering support it has received from both participants and the authorities.

This year, the Dubai Women’s Triathlon will face a different type of challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers have assured participants that all safety and precautionary measures – as issued by the authorities - will be stringently enforced.

The comfort and privacy of the participants is also a top priority for the organisers, and they have assured participants of complete privacy and freedom to compete in an atmosphere that conforms to the customs and traditions of the UAE.

The Dubai Ladies Club will host the Triathlon, and all proceeds from registration will be donated to charities.