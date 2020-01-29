Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) Dubai will kick off the 45th edition of the World Hospital Congress (WHC) in 2021, under the theme ‘Achieving Sustainability and How Should We Look in 2030?’. Organised by the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, in collaboration with the International Hospital Federation, IHF, and INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, the 4-day annual World Hospital Congress, will be held from the 5th to the 8th of December, 2021.

IHF 2021-World Hospital Congress will gather world renowned hospitals, leading healthcare institutions, specialist doctors and industry professionals from across the globe, with the aim of addressing the most important healthcare challenges facing hospitals around the globe, how to cope up with ever increasing burden of diseases, facilitate superior services and deliver excellence in healthcare for communities, societies and its people.

This was announced during a press conference held yesterday at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, in the presence of Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of DHA; Dr. Muna AbdulRazzaq Tahlak, IHF Treasurer and CEO, Latifa Women and Children Hospital at DHA; Dr. Eric Roodenbeke, CEO, International Hospital Federation, IHF; and Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Chairman, INDEX Holding and IHF Special Advisor for the middle East Region, top DHA authorities, senior officials from a number of public and private healthcare institutions in the UAE and media representatives.

Commenting on the occasion, the Director General of DHA said, "The UAE is one of the most advanced countries when it comes to hosting summits, conferences and forums, and Dubai has specifically established its global position as the preferred destination for scientists, experts and innovators from all over the world, as it is the ideal platform for innovation and development in various fields.

"

He added, "Dubai’s hosting of such a global event reflects not only the status of this global city, but rather its tremendous potentials and capabilities to embrace such major medical scientific congresses, as well as the level of continuous development that the city has reached in the health and medical sciences sectors, and also the competitive capabilities of Dubai in this major field."

Al Qutami stressed, "The Congress is expected to contribute greatly to strengthening healthcare systems, supporting international efforts related to combating communicable and noncommunicable diseases. In addition, the Hospital gathering helps in developing hospital protocols, shaping unified global visions to raise levels of preventive measures and modernize systems and ways to improve diagnosis and treatment, as well as support medical research related to safety of patients inside hospitals, medical centers and clinics."

He concluded, "The Dubai Health Authority believes that such conferences enable a real openness to the successful health experiences of the world, as well as the exchange of experiences and the transfer of knowledge. It also offers an opportunity to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in terms of researches and techniques, while highlighting the major issues and challenges facing the concerned bodies in this sector."