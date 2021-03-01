Dubai Tourism intensifies efforts to promote city as safe destination

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has provided a positive outlook of the industry at a meeting held with key stakeholders and partners and highlighted the robust new safety measures deployed across sectors and new initiatives taken to further enhance the city’s position as a safe destination for global travellers.

Given the strong momentum created by a second-half rebound in 2020, the meeting also explored ways of building on the gains during 2021, a landmark year that will feature the UAE’s 50th-anniversary celebrations and the region’s first World Expo hosted by the UAE.

Presided by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General, Dubai Tourism, the meeting was held as part of regular dialogue with key industry leaders, paving the way for Dubai Tourism to exchange insights with stakeholders and work with them in aligning on initiatives and strategies.

Almarri commented, "Under the guidance and visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, our commitment to safeguard the health and wellbeing of citizens, residents and visitors formed the cornerstone of our recovery strategy since the start of the pandemic.

"We are deeply appreciative of the latest precautionary measures established by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, allowing us to further intensify efforts in cooperation with our stakeholders and partners to ensure Dubai remains open and maintains its position as one of the world’s safest destinations."

Dubai launched the "DUBAI ASSURED" stamp, a compliance programme to certify and recognise hotels and other establishments across the tourism ecosystem that have implemented all public health protocols. Inspectors of Dubai Tourism, Department of Economic Development and Dubai Municipality are also taking a zero-tolerance approach to ensure full compliance with the wide range of guidelines that have been outlined by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. The successful citywide management of the pandemic received a strong endorsement from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) which gave the city a "Safe Travels" stamp.

Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports, said, "Air transport is key to the global mobility necessary for social and economic recovery. Dubai Airports and its stakeholders in the aviation industry have taken enormous steps to ensure that the highest standards of health and safety protocols are followed.

We will continue to position Dubai in the lead of the recovery of global aviation with more than 146 cities in 80 countries already being served by 56 airlines, retaining our position as the world’s busiest international airport."

Mohammad Al Hashmi, VP Commercial Products Dubai of Emirates, said, "Emirates continues to work closely with the authorities and our industry partners to offer travellers a safe and enjoyable experience. Travellers can be assured that the comprehensive bio-safety measures implemented at Emirates, and across the Dubai tourism eco-system, are regularly reviewed and updated to reflect the latest best practice and health guidance."

Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, President, middle East, Africa and Turkey at Hilton, said, "DTCM has gone to great lengths to work alongside industry stakeholders in ensuring measures are put in place to keep visitors safe as international travel has returned in recent months."

José Silva, CEO of Jumeirah Group added, "There is a direct correlation between the performance of the hospitality sector and the collaborative efforts to protect the health and safety of our guests and our people. However, now is not the time for complacency."

Mark Willis, CEO of Accor, said, "It is super to see a positive booking trend in Q1 2021 vs. Q3 & Q4 2020. As we look forward, Dubai continues to trend positively with demand in March looking increasingly solid. This is driven by the sound safety measures put in place by the government and the desire to travel to one of the top leisure destinations in the world."

Philippe Zuber, CEO of Kerzner International, said, "Performance has been strong right across our portfolio, including One&Only The Palm and One&Only Royal Mirage, as well as Atlantis, The Palm. We are proud to be able to offer a variety of experiences, with the highest health and safety protocols, during this unique time of travel and tourism in Dubai."

Mohamed Jassim Al Rais, Deputy Managing Director, Al Rais, said, "Dubai continues to be a popular destination of choice, not only with holidaymakers from all corners of the world but also with business travellers. As the contribution of players in the tourism community is crucial for recovery, Al Rais will continue to support the efforts of Dubai Tourism to herald a new era."