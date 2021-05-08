Dubai Tourism to showcase city’s diverse tourism proposition and innovative initiatives at Arabian Travel Market 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2021) The 2021 edition of the Arabian Travel Market will see Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) pull out all stops to ensure that the destination remains in the global spotlight with unique events, projects and initiatives designed to further accelerate tourism momentum in this landmark year for Dubai.

Over 70 representatives from government bodies, hotels, destination management companies and tour operators will join Dubai Tourism at the Dubai stands in Hall 3 of the Dubai World Trade Centre to safely welcome stakeholders, partners and visitors to a key industry event within a physical setting, as part of continued efforts to lead the recovery of global tourism.

Taking place for the very first time as a hybrid event from 16th-19th May (physical) and 23rd-25th May (virtual), the Arabian Travel Market is a key fixture on the global travel and tourism Calendar. This year’s event will feature industry discussions under the theme, ‘A new dawn for travel’.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Tourism said: "ATM will play a pivotal role in strengthening the industry in what continues to be one of the most challenging periods for global tourism. With Dubai being the host destination and as one of the longstanding official partners of the event, our participation together with a cross-section of industry representatives is fundamental to the global efforts underway in dealing with a rapidly evolving situation as well as to drive post-pandemic tourism growth. As we look forward to support ATM’s efforts to help rebuild the travel sector and facilitate business within our industry, we will also leverage this important platform to showcase the breadth of Dubai’s tourism proposition and innovative projects and initiatives while underlining that the health and safety of residents and visitors remains our top priority. We are committed to realising our tourism strategy of making Dubai the most visited and one of the most recommended travel destinations in the world.

"This has been further bolstered by the unveiling of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan this year by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which will pave the way towards increasing the diversity of Dubai’s offerings and experiences by over 100 per cent over the next two decades, and ultimately position Dubai as the best place in the world to live, work and visit.

"

Visitors to the Dubai Tourism stand will have the opportunity to learn about a diverse array of offerings, activities and initiatives from its key departments. These include Dubai’s efforts to maintain its position as one of the world’s safest travel destinations, as well as plans for the Expo 2020 Dubai and the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The Dubai College of Tourism will be demonstrating the breadth of its educational offerings to travel and trade partners, as well as the institution’s role in shaping the next generation of Dubai’s tourism workforce including the industry nationalisation programme Medyaf, which encourages Emirati nationals to take up roles in the sector and equips them with the necessary knowledge and skills to be employed in a tourist-facing role.

The College will showcase the robust programme of its courses such as Dubai Way, an online learning platform which offers a series of new and engaging practical courses in keeping with domestic demand and global travel trends. There will also be five full-time vocational programmes and scholarships accepting admissions in September 2021, including Food & Beverage Service, Front Office and Hospitality Management.

The gastronomy sector will also be a key promotional focus for Dubai Tourism during ATM, given Dubai’s position as one of the world’s top culinary destinations and the food capital of the region.

The Dubai stand will also highlight key activities by government bodies and industry stakeholders, demonstrating the emirate’s successful public-private partnership model that continues to support its ever-evolving tourism landscape.

Participants alongside Dubai Tourism at the stand include Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai (GDRFA–Dubai) and Dubai Municipality.