DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has mapped its electric vehicle charging station locations, across 14 digital platforms, including DEWA website and Smart app, the Authority announced today.

This, DEWA said, will support customers, who register in the EV Green Charger Initiative, to accurately locate all the DEWA charging stations across a variety of digital map platforms (Google Maps, Apple Maps, Foursquare, Factual, What3Words, 2GIS), ride-share platforms (Careem), car navigation maps (TomTom and Here Maps), as well as dedicated charging station platforms (Plugshare, Electromaps, and Yellowmaps).

DEWA has successfully installed more than 240 charging stations across the Emirate of Dubai, with plans to increase the total number of charging stations to 300 stations by the end of 2020.

Saeed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA said that DEWA’s efforts to engage customers will raise Dubai’s profile as a global role model for green economy.

Linking the EV Green Charger stations with the most prominent digital platforms in the world will inspire customers to use sustainable mobility and contribute in protecting the environment.

Due to the increased use of hybrid and electric vehicles in Dubai after launching the Green Charger initiative in 2015, DEWA has extended free electric vehicle charging until 31 December 2021 for private users. The extension allows them to register in the EV Green Charger Initiative, to charge their vehicles for free at DEWA public charging stations until 31 December 2021. This incentive is exclusive to DEWA public charging stations and does not include home charging stations.

Commercial registered users such as government, semi-government, and private organisations will be charged the tariff of 29 fils per kilowatt hour, effective from 1 January 2020.