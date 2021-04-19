DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2021) The Information City has stated that it will continue launching humanitarian and social initiatives in 2021, a journey that it started 15 years ago, in collaboration with its strategic partner, MTN. Through these initiatives, and under the chairmanship of Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the Information City demonstrated its unwavering commitment to continue its efforts, even during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Al Maktoum said, "Our long journey in protecting all segments of the community embodies the highest meanings of giving and cooperation on the social, educational and health levels."

He added that they are continuing their charitable journey with the help of their partners, and the support of local and global institutions and entities, noting that their first initiative, "Educate a Child, Build a Nation", which continued for more than six years, helped educate and train more than 10,000 children on the latest technologies and supplied them all with laptops.

Through the "Saada" initiative, we provided over 3,000 children with school bags, laptops and stationery, paid a percentage of school fees for a number of students, over the course of two years, Al Maktoum continued.

He also noted that the "Saada" initiative will continue in 2021, in conjunction with the "Facing the Covid-19 Pandemic" initiative.

"No doubt that our latest concerns in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the entire world have taught us to be more persistent and strong to face all challenges and defeat them. Our records reflect that, since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, we have offered more than 150,000 masks and face shields, and 15,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, in cooperation with Unilever and Masafi, bringing the total number of distributed masks/face shields to 400,000 by the middle of April 2021. In addition, to complement our awareness, humanitarian and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are continuing this year as well our endeavors to protect visitors and residents from the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of distributed masks and face shields to 500,000 across the UAE," Al Maktoum said in conclusion.

The "Saada" and "Facing COVID-19 Pandemic" initiatives have won the praise of senior officials in governmental and semi-governmental entities, and the interest of a large number of local and international charities and entities, including DP World - UAE Region; the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; The Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Cultural Understanding; Dubai Charity Association; St. Mary's Catholic School; Al Ihsan Charity Association; Unilever; MRM Motors; Masafi; Idealism; Dubai Duty Free, and many others.