UrduPoint.com

Dubai's Weeklong Real Estate Transactions Exceed AED 8.4 Bn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions exceed AED 8.4 bn

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2023) A total of 2,786 real estate transactions worth over AED 8.4 billion were conducted during the week ending 27th January, 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 285 plots were sold for AED 1.7 billion, while 2,043 apartments and villas were purchased for AED 4.43 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Safouh Second sold for AED 140 million, a land sold for AED 122.5 million in Al Thanyah Fifth, and another in Al Safouh Second sold for AED 140 million.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most sales transactions for this week with 135 transactions worth AED 415.

3 million, followed by Al Yufrah 1 with 56 transactions worth AED 332 million, and Al Yufrah 2 First with 20 transactions worth AED 22 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included one in Palm Jumeirah for AED 86 million, another in Al Bada worth AED 49 million, and an apartment in Al Mezhar First worth AED 40 million.

The value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED 1.56 billion. Meanwhile, 60 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 784 million.

Related Topics

Dubai Palm Jumeirah UAE Dirham January Top 786 Investment Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Blinken Urges New Ways to Educate Future Generatio ..

Blinken Urges New Ways to Educate Future Generations About Holocaust

3 minutes ago
 Open katchehry held in Hayatabad

Open katchehry held in Hayatabad

3 minutes ago
 Twitter gets frenzy as BTS 'V' sets to appear in a ..

Twitter gets frenzy as BTS 'V' sets to appear in a star studded Cooking Show

3 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay on PAC ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay on PAC's recommendations against Jus ..

3 minutes ago
 Social organizations hold protest against desecrat ..

Social organizations hold protest against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

6 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Azerbaij ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.