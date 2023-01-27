(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2023) A total of 2,786 real estate transactions worth over AED 8.4 billion were conducted during the week ending 27th January, 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 285 plots were sold for AED 1.7 billion, while 2,043 apartments and villas were purchased for AED 4.43 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Safouh Second sold for AED 140 million, a land sold for AED 122.5 million in Al Thanyah Fifth, and another in Al Safouh Second sold for AED 140 million.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most sales transactions for this week with 135 transactions worth AED 415.

3 million, followed by Al Yufrah 1 with 56 transactions worth AED 332 million, and Al Yufrah 2 First with 20 transactions worth AED 22 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included one in Palm Jumeirah for AED 86 million, another in Al Bada worth AED 49 million, and an apartment in Al Mezhar First worth AED 40 million.

The value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED 1.56 billion. Meanwhile, 60 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 784 million.