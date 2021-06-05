UrduPoint.com
EAD's Strategic Priorities Perfectly Aligned With Environmental Goals: Hamdan Bin Zayed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 11:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2021) The UAE's environmental policies and initiatives have been playing a significant role in realising the country's goals and meeting its international commitments, said H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD).

In a statement he made today to mark the annual World Environment Day, today, Sheikh Hamdan said, "Our national agenda is highly focussed on key topics, including green economy, food security, climate change and environmental sustainability. In the EAD, we ensure that our strategic priorities are perfectly aligned with these important topics.

"On this day, we remember the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the man of the environment, whose legacy of determination, dedication and wisdom continues to inspire all generations to cherish nature and to protect the environment," he added.

Sheikh Hamdan thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their keen support in preserving the environment, a key pillar in the country's development.

