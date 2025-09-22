Open Menu

Earthquake Of 4.8 Magnitude Hits Aegean Sea Off Western Türkiye

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck the Aegean Sea off western Türkiye on Monday.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 8.

99 km.

Türkiye experienced a devastating earthquake on 6th February 2023, which claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people, caused widespread infrastructure damage across multiple provinces and left thousands injured.

