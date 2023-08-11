EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero Engine Developer, Turbomachine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2023) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, today signed a strategic agreement with Turbomachine, one of Brazil’s foremost turbine engine developers.

Turbomachine specialises in research, innovation, and engineering and development of gas turbine engines and plasma assisted combustion solutions in the aerospace domain.

The agreement will see EDGE and Turbomachine work closely together on the development of engines, including turbofan and propellant fan, for EDGE’s portfolio of UAVs and missiles.

The signing, which was witnessed by members of EDGE and Turbomachine’s senior management, and Vice Admiral Marco Antonio Ismael Trovão de Oliveira of the Brazilian Navy, took place at Turbomachine’s headquarters in the city of São José dos Campos.

On the occasion, Vice Admiral Marco Antonio Ismael Trovão de Oliveira, commented: “This is another example of a valuable international partnership built on trust, common values, knowledge sharing, and a common goal of pushing the boundaries of innovation to develop advanced technological solutions, for the benefit of all involved.

”

Hamad Al Marar, President of EDGE’s Missiles and Weapons cluster, said: “The partnership with Turbomachine marks a significant step towards advancing our technological capabilities and strengthening our commitment to innovation in the aerospace and defence sectors. Together, we look forward to developing gas turbine engines and plasma assisted combustion solutions which will increase the power and performance of EDGE’s portfolio of UAVs and missiles.”

Alberto Carlos Pereira Filho, CEO/Founder of Turbomachine, said: “Our collaboration with EDGE Group highlights our capabilities and the performance and effectiveness of our engine solutions. Partnering with EDGE in the innovative development of UAV and missile turbines sets a path for great achievements in the future.”

The visit to Turbomachine was part of an ongoing high-level EDGE delegation visit to Brazil, where the group has been meeting local dignitaries and major Brazilian industry players and partners.

The visits enable EDGE to pave the way for greater collaboration on knowledge exchange, R&D cooperation, and the co-development of advanced defence systems, among others.

