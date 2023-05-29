UrduPoint.com

EGA Brings Innovative Behavioural Safety Programme To Region To Progress Journey To Zero Harm

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 12:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) today announced it is bringing the innovative behavioural safety programme “SafeStart” to the region as part of the company’s journey to zero harm.

EGA’s safety performance is already significantly better than global industry benchmarks. EGA is now aiming to eliminate the risk of serious harm in its operation this decade, a bold goal that has never been achieved by any industrial company.

EGA is focused on continuously improving all four factors of safety – technical solutions including inherently safe equipment, organisational safety management systems, authentic safety leadership, and human behaviour.

SafeStart addresses the human factor of safety, with the insight that rushing, frustration, fatigue or complacency contribute to almost all accidents both at work and outside.

These states of mind lead to four critical errors – eyes not on task, mind not on task, moving into or being in the line of fire, and problems with balance, traction, or grip.

As the vast majority of accidents worldwide leading to injury happen outside workplaces, the programme aims to enable EGA’s people to recognise these states of mind and errors in themselves throughout their lives.

Abdulnasser bin Kalban, EGA Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our goal of eliminating the risk of harm is essential and very ambitious for any industrial company. To achieve it, we must focus on further improving all aspects of safety. Each of us at EGA is responsible for our own safety and the safety of everyone around us. This programme will enable us to recognise sates-of-mind which all human beings are prone to which can lead to someone getting hurt.”

