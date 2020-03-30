Egypt announces 33 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) Egypt has registered 33 new positive cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, and four deaths.

According to the country's Ministry of Health and Population, all new cases are Egyptian nationals who were in contact with positive cases that were previously discovered and announced, through surveillance and investigation procedures, according to the World Health Organisation guidelines.

The ministry further stated that eleven Egyptians were discharged from isolation centres following their complete recovery, bringing to 132 the number of recoverees so far. "Four deaths are for Egyptians from Cairo governorate, with ages range from 58 to 84," it added.

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Egypt amounted to 609, including 40 dead and 132 recovered and discharged.