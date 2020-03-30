UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Announces 33 New Coronavirus Cases, Four Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:15 AM

Egypt announces 33 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) Egypt has registered 33 new positive cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, and four deaths.

According to the country's Ministry of Health and Population, all new cases are Egyptian nationals who were in contact with positive cases that were previously discovered and announced, through surveillance and investigation procedures, according to the World Health Organisation guidelines.

The ministry further stated that eleven Egyptians were discharged from isolation centres following their complete recovery, bringing to 132 the number of recoverees so far. "Four deaths are for Egyptians from Cairo governorate, with ages range from 58 to 84," it added.

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Egypt amounted to 609, including 40 dead and 132 recovered and discharged.

Related Topics

Dead World Egypt Cairo All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tally of Coronavirus reaches to 1625 after another ..

2 minutes ago

MoFAIC announces temporary closure of customer hap ..

21 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 March 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed instructs DoH to launch drive-th ..

10 hours ago

Over 220,000 laboratory tests conducted for COVID- ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.