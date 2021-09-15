Egyptian Minister of Higher Education highlights strong overall relations between UAE, Egypt

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, highlighted the strong overall relations between the UAE and Egypt, most notably in higher education, as well as Egypt's keenness to provide Emirati students in Egypt with the necessary support and facilitations.

He made this statement during his meeting with Sheikh Dr. Ammar bin Nasser Al Mu'alla, Cultural Attaché of the UAE Embassy in Egypt.

During the meeting, Dr. Abdel Ghaffar thanked Al Mu'alla for supporting the ''Study in Egypt'' initiative, which is also supported by the country’s political leadership, stressing the importance of twinning Emirati and Egyptian universities to strengthen the educational and research cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Abdel Gaffar also explained the new academic programmes of Egyptian universities, which aim to meet the needs of local, regional and international labour markets.

Al Mu'alla invited Ghaffar to participate in the Expo 2020 Dubai. Ghaffar welcomed the invitation and confirmed the participation of an Egyptian delegation.