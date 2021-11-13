(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 13th November 2021 (WAM) - Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly praised the efforts made by the UAE in the development of the date palm sector in Egypt.

This came during a visit he made on Thursday to the date palm complex in the Egyptian Governorate of Al Wadi Al Jadeed. He was accompanied during his tour by Dr.

Abdulwahab Zayed Amin, Secretary General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation.

Madbouly inspected the facility's production line with a total annual capacity of 5,000 tonnes.

Dr. Abdulwahab said the commissioning of the complex comes as part of the historic fraternal relations between the UAE and Egypt and in line with the Emirati role in the development of the date palm and agriculture sector in Egypt.