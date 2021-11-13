UrduPoint.com

Egyptian PM Praises UAE's Support In Development Of Country's Date Palm Sector

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

Egyptian PM praises UAE&#039;s support in development of country&#039;s date palm sector

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 13th November 2021 (WAM) - Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly praised the efforts made by the UAE in the development of the date palm sector in Egypt.

This came during a visit he made on Thursday to the date palm complex in the Egyptian Governorate of Al Wadi Al Jadeed. He was accompanied during his tour by Dr.

Abdulwahab Zayed Amin, Secretary General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation.

Madbouly inspected the facility's production line with a total annual capacity of 5,000 tonnes.

Dr. Abdulwahab said the commissioning of the complex comes as part of the historic fraternal relations between the UAE and Egypt and in line with the Emirati role in the development of the date palm and agriculture sector in Egypt.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Egypt Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi Visit November

Recent Stories

Veteran TV actor Sohail Asghar passes away

Veteran TV actor Sohail Asghar passes away

13 minutes ago
 Polish Border Guards Say Migrants Fired Tear Gas a ..

Polish Border Guards Say Migrants Fired Tear Gas at Them Allegedly Provided by B ..

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner for ensuring supply of wheat flour at ..

Commissioner for ensuring supply of wheat flour at fixed rate

14 minutes ago
 COP26 urges coal curbs, faster climate action: dra ..

COP26 urges coal curbs, faster climate action: draft text

14 minutes ago
 Flooding leaves family stranded in remote Australi ..

Flooding leaves family stranded in remote Australian Outback

14 minutes ago
 COP26 talks stumble on climate cash 'cliffhanger'

COP26 talks stumble on climate cash 'cliffhanger'

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.