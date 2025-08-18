Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has affirmed his country’s keenness to continue joint coordination and cooperation with Bahrain across all fields, particularly in light of the challenges facing the region.

This came during President El-Sisi’s meeting today in Cairo with Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Adviser and Commander of the Royal Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Commander of Special Operations, according to Ahram Online.

Mohamed El-Shenawy, Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, said the meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, as well as developments in the Gaza Strip and Egypt’s efforts, in coordination with Qatar and the United States, to achieve calm and a ceasefire.

The two sides also stressed the need to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip without obstacles, reject the displacement of Palestinians, and emphasised the importance of containing tensions in several countries of the region to safeguard regional security and stability.