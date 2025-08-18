Sultan Bin Ahmed Meets President Of State Council Of Egypt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 09:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, met, on Monday, with Counsellor Osama Youssef Shalaby, President of the State Council of the Arab Republic of Egypt, at the Council’s headquarters in Dokki, Giza Governorate.
H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed expressed his great pleasure in meeting the President of the State Council and senior counsellors, praising the Council’s considerable efforts in serving the legal and administrative system, and its pioneering role in establishing the principles of justice, safeguarding legality, and protecting rights.
The Chairman of the Judicial Council pointed out that the Council seeks to achieve its goals and develop the judicial system by learning from and engaging with distinguished institutions in the judicial field, cooperating with them in areas related to legislation, reviewing laws and relevant contracts, attracting talent, exchanging expertise, and benefiting from successful experiences — all of which contribute to enhancing the efficiency of judicial work and consolidating the principles of justice and the rule of law.
The President of the State Council welcomed the visit of the Chairman of the Judicial Council, affirming the Council’s pride in this visit, which reflects the depth of fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt.
He praised the pioneering steps achieved by the emirate of Sharjah in developing the judicial and legal system, and affirmed the Council’s full cooperation in advancing and strengthening the judicial framework in a way that serves the objectives of both parties.
H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was briefed on a visual presentation outlining the working mechanism of the Egyptian State Council, its structure, and its four divisions (Judicial, Fatwa, Legislative, and General Secretariat), as well as the jurisdiction of the General Assembly of the Fatwa and Legislation Sections, and the formation and competencies of the Supreme Administrative Court. The presentation also covered the specialised chambers dealing with administrative disputes, disciplinary judiciary, and the review of contracts and legislation.
On the sidelines of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured Princess Fawqia Palace, the current headquarters of the State Council, viewing photographs of the Council’s presidents since its establishment in 1947, along with prominent figures who served in the Council. His Highness also explored the historical collection, which includes a number of books on Egypt’s judicial history.
The visit concluded with an exchange of commemorative shields and group photographs with the President of the Egyptian State Council, in recognition and appreciation of this occasion.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed meets President of State Council of Egypt
EU imports €4.4 billion of Russian LNG in H1 2025
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches back-to-school campaign
MOHRE, e& money partner to facilitate wage payments for domestic workers
Global tech giants, Arab talent to unite at Congress of Arabic & Creative Indust ..
CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Government Decides to Learn from Japan’s ..
HESCO declares Sanghar city one feeder as load-shedding free
Governor inaugurates tree plantation drive in Quetta
Commissioner Sukkur visits civil hospital with chairman district council
Planning Ministry launches ‘URAAN AI Techathon-1.0’ to ignite innovation
China's Hithium strikes energy storage deal with Pakistan's IEC to tackle power ..
Govt believes in protecting rights of people, providing equal opportunities: Gov ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
60 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours51 seconds ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed meets President of State Council of Egypt55 seconds ago
-
EU imports €4.4 billion of Russian LNG in H1 202531 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches back-to-school campaign31 minutes ago
-
MOHRE, e& money partner to facilitate wage payments for domestic workers46 minutes ago
-
Global tech giants, Arab talent to unite at Congress of Arabic & Creative Industries on Sept 14–1546 minutes ago
-
Digital Dubai unveils all member of first Emirati virtual family1 hour ago
-
UAE conducts 74th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness'2 hours ago
-
Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed Charity Run2 hours ago
-
UAE upholds humanitarian commitment on World Humanitarian Day: Theyab bin Mohamed3 hours ago
-
MBRHE delivers housing support packages worth AED1.725 billion in H1 20253 hours ago
-
UAE’s charitable institutions: Building hope through compassion, giving3 hours ago