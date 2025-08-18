Sultan bin Ahmed meets President of State Council of Egypt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, met, on Monday, with Counsellor Osama Youssef Shalaby, President of the State Council of the Arab Republic of Egypt, at the Council’s headquarters in Dokki, Giza Governorate.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed expressed his great pleasure in meeting the President of the State Council and senior counsellors, praising the Council’s considerable efforts in serving the legal and administrative system, and its pioneering role in establishing the principles of justice, safeguarding legality, and protecting rights.

The Chairman of the Judicial Council pointed out that the Council seeks to achieve its goals and develop the judicial system by learning from and engaging with distinguished institutions in the judicial field, cooperating with them in areas related to legislation, reviewing laws and relevant contracts, attracting talent, exchanging expertise, and benefiting from successful experiences — all of which contribute to enhancing the efficiency of judicial work and consolidating the principles of justice and the rule of law.

The President of the State Council welcomed the visit of the Chairman of the Judicial Council, affirming the Council’s pride in this visit, which reflects the depth of fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

He praised the pioneering steps achieved by the emirate of Sharjah in developing the judicial and legal system, and affirmed the Council’s full cooperation in advancing and strengthening the judicial framework in a way that serves the objectives of both parties.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was briefed on a visual presentation outlining the working mechanism of the Egyptian State Council, its structure, and its four divisions (Judicial, Fatwa, Legislative, and General Secretariat), as well as the jurisdiction of the General Assembly of the Fatwa and Legislation Sections, and the formation and competencies of the Supreme Administrative Court. The presentation also covered the specialised chambers dealing with administrative disputes, disciplinary judiciary, and the review of contracts and legislation.

On the sidelines of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured Princess Fawqia Palace, the current headquarters of the State Council, viewing photographs of the Council’s presidents since its establishment in 1947, along with prominent figures who served in the Council. His Highness also explored the historical collection, which includes a number of books on Egypt’s judicial history.

The visit concluded with an exchange of commemorative shields and group photographs with the President of the Egyptian State Council, in recognition and appreciation of this occasion.