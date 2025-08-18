NASA, Google Develop Smart Medical Assistant For Astronauts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) NASA and Google are jointly developing an intelligent medical assistant designed to support astronauts during space missions.
The system will utilise artificial intelligence technologies to monitor astronauts’ health, provide medical guidance, and assist in responding to potential emergencies in space where immediate access to doctors is not possible.
The smart assistant is expected to enhance safety and efficiency during long-duration missions, including future explorations to the Moon and Mars.
This collaboration highlights the growing role of AI in advancing space exploration and ensuring the well-being of astronauts in challenging environments.
Recent Stories
Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain
Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt
TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patients in Buner
Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s economic progress: CM Maryam
Rescue 1122 responds to 17 traffic accidents in Chiniot
Deputy Chairman Senate reviews parliament lodges’ repair
Elements involved in APP corruption case tried to exert political pressure: Fede ..
60 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
Sultan bin Ahmed meets President of State Council of Egypt
EU imports €4.4 billion of Russian LNG in H1 2025
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches back-to-school campaign
More Stories From Middle East
-
NASA, Google develop smart medical assistant for astronauts40 seconds ago
-
Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain43 seconds ago
-
UAE rescue team continues efforts to combat Albania wildfires15 minutes ago
-
Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev15 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt31 minutes ago
-
60 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours46 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed meets President of State Council of Egypt46 minutes ago
-
EU imports €4.4 billion of Russian LNG in H1 20251 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches back-to-school campaign1 hour ago
-
MOHRE, e& money partner to facilitate wage payments for domestic workers2 hours ago
-
Global tech giants, Arab talent to unite at Congress of Arabic & Creative Industries on Sept 14–152 hours ago
-
Digital Dubai unveils all member of first Emirati virtual family2 hours ago