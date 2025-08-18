Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Responds To 17 Traffic Accidents In Chiniot

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 10:15 PM

The Punjab Emergency Service Department has reported responding to 17 road traffic accidents in Chiniot over the last 24 hours

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025)

According to rescue sources, a total of 20 injured persons, including 16 men and 4 women, were rescued.

Out of the 20 injured persons, 12 received minor injuries and were discharged on the spot after receiving immediate medical aid.

Eight persons with serious injuries were shifted to relevant hospitals in Rescue 1122 vans after receiving first aid.

