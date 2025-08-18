Rescue 1122 Responds To 17 Traffic Accidents In Chiniot
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 10:15 PM
The Punjab Emergency Service Department has reported responding to 17 road traffic accidents in Chiniot over the last 24 hours
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service Department has reported responding to 17 road traffic accidents in Chiniot over the last 24 hours.
According to rescue sources, a total of 20 injured persons, including 16 men and 4 women, were rescued.
Out of the 20 injured persons, 12 received minor injuries and were discharged on the spot after receiving immediate medical aid.
Eight persons with serious injuries were shifted to relevant hospitals in Rescue 1122 vans after receiving first aid.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt
TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patients in Buner
Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s economic progress: CM Maryam
Rescue 1122 responds to 17 traffic accidents in Chiniot
Deputy Chairman Senate reviews parliament lodges’ repair
Elements involved in APP corruption case tried to exert political pressure: Fede ..
Sultan bin Ahmed meets President of State Council of Egypt
EU imports €4.4 billion of Russian LNG in H1 2025
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches back-to-school campaign
MOHRE, e& money partner to facilitate wage payments for domestic workers
Global tech giants, Arab talent to unite at Congress of Arabic & Creative Indust ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TIKA mobile clinic treats 189 flood-affected patients in Buner50 seconds ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis play vital role in country’s economic progress: CM Maryam52 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 17 traffic accidents in Chiniot53 seconds ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate reviews parliament lodges’ repair55 seconds ago
-
Elements involved in APP corruption case tried to exert political pressure: Federal Minister for Inf ..57 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division Moatasim Billah Shah reviews city's cleanliness, drainage4 minutes ago
-
Electronics Dealers Association organizes Independence Day, Maarka-e-Haq ceremony4 minutes ago
-
Russian CG highlights growing Pakistan-Russia ties, condemns Israeli actions in Gaza4 minutes ago
-
Bailable arrest warrants issued for Parvez Elahi in money laundering case4 minutes ago
-
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts extensive sanitation operation inside Lahore Railw ..4 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Government Decides to Learn from Japan’s Experience for Moder ..1 hour ago
-
Syed Anns Ahmad Gilani: Pakistan’s Tech Visionary Transforming Lives1 hour ago