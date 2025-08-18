Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches back-to-school campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) has launched its back-to-school campaign under the slogan “Our Students, Our Future” in conjunction with the start of the 2025/2026 academic year.

The initiative aims to support a safe and sustainable educational environment that protects lives and property while fostering a culture of safety and prevention within the school community.

The campaign is based on an integrated awareness approach targeting students, parents, teaching and administrative staff, as well as school bus supervisors, drivers, and the wider community. It focuses on enhancing readiness for handling various emergency situations in line with best international practices in public safety. Key objectives include strengthening the culture of safety among students, parents, and staff; raising awareness of preventive measures in schools and on buses to minimize potential risks; and empowering the school community to respond effectively during emergencies.

The campaign also promotes safe behaviors through age-appropriate educational materials and leverages media outlets, ADCDA’s digital platforms, and social media to deliver impactful and far-reaching messages.

Practical topics covered include evacuation training at schools and homes, the role of smoke detectors in saving lives, safe use of electrical devices, fire prevention, avoiding contact with exposed wires, raising awareness about the dangers of fireworks, and encouraging safe alternatives.

The initiative targets all school students, from kindergarten to secondary level, along with parents, teaching and administrative staff, the local community, support staff, and school bus supervisors and drivers.

ADCDA emphasised that this initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to protect lives and property, support a safe educational environment, and translate its vision of embedding safety as a daily habit within the school community. The Authority called on everyone to follow the campaign’s content through its digital platforms to learn guidelines and advice that ensure a safe school year for all.