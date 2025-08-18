Digital Dubai Unveils All Member Of First Emirati Virtual Family
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) Digital Dubai extended appreciation to community members for their enthusiastic participation in its recent interactive initiative to choose the name for the first Emirati virtual character.
Nearly 14,000 people took part in the vote, which concluded with “Latifa” receiving 43% of the votes, followed by “Mira” with 37% and “Dubai” with 20%.
Building on this strong community engagement, Digital Dubai unveiled the members of the AI-generated Emirati virtual family. In a short video released on social media, the character Latifa introduced herself and presented her family, which includes her father “Mohammed”, her mother “Salama”, and her brother “Rashid”.
This family marks the first Emirati digital model inspired by Emirati values, designed to connect with diverse community segments and languages, while supporting Digital Dubai’s efforts to create innovative media tools that foster smart communication and raise awareness of digital government services in a simple, engaging manner.
This step is part of a series of initiatives launched by Digital Dubai under the “Year of Community” announced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to strengthen the concept of participation and constructive engagement with community members.
The new virtual family envisioned as a set of “digital ambassadors,” sharing storytelling content that reflects digital life in Dubai, promotes a culture of technology in ways that resonate with everyday life, and reinforces digital transformation concepts in a simple, relatable, and engaging manner.
In the next phase, Digital Dubai will focus on developing integrated communication identities for the virtual family members, delivering a series of storytelling and awareness content targeting different age groups and community segments. These efforts aim to make digital services more accessible through entertaining and educational formats.
Latifa and her family will soon appear across social media platforms to highlight Digital Dubai’s initiatives and promote safe, responsible behaviour in the digital space.
