Global Tech Giants, Arab Talent To Unite At Congress Of Arabic & Creative Industries On Sept 14–15

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025

Global tech giants, Arab talent to unite at Congress of Arabic & Creative Industries on Sept 14–15

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) The Congress of Arabic & Creative Industries returns for its fourth edition with a dynamic two-day programme uniting leading Arab and international creators, entrepreneurs, and policymakers across culture, technology, and media; alongside content creators from Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the 2025 edition will take place from 14th to 15th September at Etihad Arena, with a mission to strengthen the role of the Arabic language in enriching creative industries and contributing meaningfully to global cultural dialogue.

Dr Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the Arabic Language Centre, said, “The 2025 edition of the Congress of Arabic & Creative Industries builds on previous successes to drive a transformative shift in global perceptions of Arab creativity — positioning it in its rightful place internationally, in line with the richness of the Arabic language, its culture, and values. The Congress convenes a distinguished group of creative and professional talents — including storytellers, artists, filmmakers, technologists, and others from diverse cultures — to exchange ideas within an innovation-driven environment. Together, they explore ways to link Arab storytelling with the creative industries, reinforcing its presence as a living, evolving, and future-oriented force. This aligns with the unique development vision led by Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, as a global centre for the creative economy.”

This year’s edition features leading female voices to explore how women are driving creativity and shaping the Arabic cultural and creative narrative.

Hend Sabry, acclaimed actress and producer, Tima Shomali, director, producer, and showrunner, and Butheina Kazim, founder and managing director of Cinema Akil, will take the stage on a panel exploring how women are reshaping the Arabic creative narrative.

The session will highlight the growing influence of female voices in film, television, and cultural innovation across the region.

Nadine Labaki, acclaimed director and actress, will join Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairwoman of Music Nation and Music City UAE, in a conversation on the role of creativity in preserving Arabic identity, exploring how art and storytelling continue to celebrate and safeguard the region’s cultural heritage.

The Congress will offer the audience a unique opportunity to hear firsthand insights from two leading voices in creativity and technology. In an intimate fireside conversation, Mo Amer will explore the power of personal narrative in the age of AI with Mo Gawdat. Together, they will discuss how storytelling can preserve and elevate culturally rooted narratives in a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, raising important questions about the need to prioritise authenticity, diversity and historical context over the rapid pace of technological advancement.

Under the theme “Arabic Creativity Reimagined: Innovation in Storytelling and Audience Engagement,” discussions will also address key topics shaping the creative landscape. A panel with Hussein Freijeh (Snap Inc.), Kinda Ibrahim (TikTok) and Moon Baz (Meta) will explore who holds the power in a world where digital content, intellectual property, and personal brands drive value.

With the audiobook market booming globally, a panel featuring Paulo Lemgruber (Audible), Iria Alvarez (Penguin Random House) and Ammar Mardawi (Rufoof) will look at how global trends can drive growth in the market for Arabic audiobooks.

