60 Palestinians Martyred In Gaza In 24 Hours
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 09:45 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) A total of 60 Palestinians were martyred and 344 others injured as a result of Israeli bombardment across different areas of the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.
The overall toll from the Israeli military operations has risen to 62,004 martyrs and 156,230 injuries since 7th October 2023, while the number of martyrs and injuries recorded from 18th March 2025 to date has reached 10,460 and 44,189, respectively.
During the past 24 hours, hospitals received 27 martyrs and 281 injuries among those seeking livelihood assistance, raising the total number of “livelihood martyrs” admitted to hospitals to 1,965 and over 14,701 injuries.
Hospitals in the Gaza Strip also recorded five deaths, including two children, due to famine and malnutrition during the same period, bringing the total to 263 deaths, including 112 children.
