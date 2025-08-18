TIKA Mobile Clinic Treats 189 Flood-affected Patients In Buner
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 10:15 PM
The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) continued its humanitarian outreach in flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with its mobile health unit providing medical care to 189 patients in Peer Baba village of Buner
According to TIKA on Monday, those treated included 69 men, 70 women, and 50 children suffering from common post-flood illnesses such as urinary tract infections (UTIs), respiratory tract infections (RTIs), diarrhea, allergies, and chest and eye infections.
The initiative is part of Turkiye’s wider humanitarian support to Pakistan, meant to strengthen community resilience and ensure access to essential healthcare in disaster-affected regions.
