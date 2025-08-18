UAE rescue team continues efforts to combat Albania wildfires

TIRANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) The UAE rescue team is continuing its efforts to extinguish wildfires in several areas of the Republic of Albania, in coordination with the competent Albanian authorities.

The team is working with high efficiency to contain the fires and limit their spread despite field challenges, including soaring temperatures and difficult terrain.

Operations carried out by the team so far have included 18 aerial sorties using two Black Hawk helicopters, with 359 water drops executed over fire hotspots.

The team began its mission last Monday in the Gramsh forest area and neighbouring regions, following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support Albania’s efforts in controlling the wildfires.

Coordination meetings between the UAE team and Albanian officials are ongoing to devise appropriate plans and accelerate firefighting operations, alongside continued field monitoring to prevent the resurgence of flames.