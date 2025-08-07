Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 07 August 2025

Arslan Farid Published August 07, 2025 | 08:30 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 07 August 2025 is 362,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 310,530. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 07 August 2025 is 362,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 310,530.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 331,987 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 284,650.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 362,200 Rs 331,987
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 310,530 Rs 284,650
Per Gram Gold Rs 31,053 Rs 28,465

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

51 minutes ago
 Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

9 hours ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

9 hours ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

9 hours ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

9 hours ago
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

9 hours ago
 Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

9 hours ago
 Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

9 hours ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

9 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business