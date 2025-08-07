Open Menu

July Was Earth's Third-hottest On Record, Scientists Say

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 10:00 AM

July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) Last month was Earth's third-warmest July since records began and included a record national temperature in Türkiye of 50.5 degrees Celsius (122.9 Fahrenheit), scientists said on Thursday.

Last month continued a trend of extreme climate conditions that scientists attribute to man-made global warming, even though there was a pause in record-breaking temperatures for the planet.

According to the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), the average global surface air temperature reached 16.68 C in July, which is 0.45 C above the 1991-2020 average for the month.

"Two years after the hottest July on record, the recent streak of global temperature records is over – for now," said Carlo Buontempo, Director of C3S. "But this doesn't mean climate change has stopped. We continued to witness the effects of a warming world in events such as extreme heat and catastrophic floods in July."

