Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 7 August 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 7th August 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 183.00 PKR 188.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 752.75 PKR 755.25 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 377.60 PKR 379.55 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 205.00 PKR 210.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.09 PKR 39.49 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 43.55 PKR 43.95 PKR
Euro (EUR) 328.45 PKR 330.20 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.77 PKR 36.12 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.15 PKR 3.24 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.90 PKR 2.00 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 919.50 PKR 927.50 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 65.78 PKR 66.38 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 165.47 PKR 167.47 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.31 PKR 27.61 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 737.25 PKR 739.75 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.19 PKR 77.89 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.70 PKR 75.95 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 218.50 PKR 223.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 29.02 PKR 29.32 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 348.05 PKR 350.80 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.60 PKR 8.75 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 284.35 PKR 285.15 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 77.40 PKR 77.65 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025

2 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

57 minutes ago
 Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

9 hours ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

9 hours ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

9 hours ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

9 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

9 hours ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

9 hours ago
 Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

9 hours ago
 Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

9 hours ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business