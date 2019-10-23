UrduPoint.com
Emirate Of Sharjah Lists US$750 Million Sukuk At Nasdaq Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 02:15 PM

Emirate of Sharjah lists US$750 million Sukuk at Nasdaq Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing of a US$750 million issued by the Emirate of Sharjah on Wednesday.

It is the second Sukuk listing this year on Nasdaq Dubai by the Emirate of Sharjah, following a one $1 billion listing in April, said a press release issued by Nasdaq Dubai on Wednesday.

The total value of all the Emirate’s Sukuk listed on the middle East’s international financial exchange has now reached $4.2 billion from five listings, with the first listing taking place in 2014.

Dubai’s total Sukuk listings have now reached $63.7 billion, strengthening Dubai’s role as one of the largest Sukuk listing centres in the world by value.

