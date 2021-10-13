Emirates Global Aluminium publishes fourth annual Sustainability Report

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today published its fourth annual sustainability report.

The report details EGA’s environmental, social and governance performance in the UAE and the Republic of Guinea in 2020.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said: "Aluminium has an essential role to play in the development of a more sustainable society, and it also matters how sustainably aluminium is made. At EGA, we aim to embed sustainability in everything we do. Our sustainability report details our successes and where we must do better. Last year was unlike any other, and I believe our shared global experience with COVID-19 has re-doubled our shared resolve to tackle other global challenges we face."

In 2020, EGA achieved an outstanding safety performance, with no injuries leading to time off work. EGA’s Total Recordable Injury Frequency Ratio, a broader measure of workplace safety, improved by more than 23 per cent in the UAE compared to 2019. In Guinea, TRIFR was almost 75 per cent lower than the mining industry average.

Although EGA’s greenhouse gas emissions intensity (emissions per tonne of aluminium produced) was more than 39 per cent lower than the aluminium industry average, EGA’s absolute greenhouse gas emissions increased slightly in 2020. It was the first year of full operations at Al Taweelah alumina refinery and, separately, there were some temporary and unplanned disruptions linked to power production and energy demand.

During 2020, EGA made progress on its long-term journey to lower its carbon emissions which led to EGA and Dubai Electricity & Water Authority making the UAE the first country in the world to produce aluminium using solar power early in 2021.

EGA’s 2020 sustainability report also details the company’s response to COVID-19. By the end of 2020, almost 80,000 COVID-19 tests had been provided to employees and contractors.

The information in the report has been prepared and disclosed in line with the requirements of the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Performance Standards.

The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards are the international framework for sustainability reporting.

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative is a global coalition of aluminium producers, end-users and civil society stakeholders who together establish the global consensus on what constitutes best practice in the production of aluminium and its use. EGA was the first regionally-headquartered company to join the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative in 2017 and the first to achieve a certification to its Performance Standards, for Al Taweelah in 2019. Earlier this year, EGA achieved ASI certification for its site in Jebel Ali.

EGA’s Sustainability Report 2020 is available for download at https://www.ega.ae/media/2617/ega-2020-sustainability-report.pdf