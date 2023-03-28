UrduPoint.com

Emirates Health Services Opens Children's Haematology Clinic At Ras Al Khaimah's Saqr Hospital

Published March 28, 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 28th March, 2023 (WAM) – The Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah – an affiliate of Emirates Health Services (EHS) – has opened a Haematology Clinic at its children’s clinic, admitting children suffering from hereditary and non-hereditary blood diseases, as part of EHS’ commitment to providing top-quality, specialised healthcare services.

Dr. Essam Al Zarouni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at EHS, asserted, “Emirates Health Services continues to offer its full support for all of its affiliated health facilities, in an effort to achieve its ambitious goals, which are aligned with the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing. This is also in line with our own strategy to develop a system that offers sustainable, integrated, and innovative health services, accessible to all members of the community in the UAE, further strengthening our competitiveness at the local and international levels. It allows us to provide distinguished healthcare services that adhere to the ‘We the UAE 2031’ national vision, and pave the way for achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan.”

Dr. Mona Al-Ayyan, Director of Saqr Hospital, said, “Opening the Children’s Haematology Clinic forms part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen the health services system provided at the hospital to all patients, and particularly, to children.

Saqr Hospital strives to enhance the quality of health services offered to children, cementing the leading role that both the hospital and Emirates Health Services play in that regard. Launching this clinic will contribute significantly towards achieving the objectives of the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing, in addition to supporting EHS’ goals and strategy to develop comprehensive and integrated health and treatment services that meet the highest medical standards and best practices.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Sally Al-Naeem, Paediatric Haematology and Oncology consultant at Saqr Hospital, noted, “The Children’s Haematology Clinic will strengthen the services we offer to children suffering from hereditary and non-hereditary blood diseases, such as anaemia, thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia, and G6PD Deficiency in addition to bleeding disorders, including haemophilia and coagulation disorders. Furthermore, the clinic will screen for genetic diseases in newborns and administer tests and treatment for dietary anaemia caused by iron, folic acid and B12 deficiency. It will additionally test and treat idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, neutropenia and leukaemia, admitting referred cases from various health centres and clinics affiliated with EHS."

