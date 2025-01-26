- Home
- Middle East
- Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Health 2025
Emirates Health Services Showcases Innovative Family Health Services At Arab Health 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 06:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) Under Emirates Health Services (EHS) theme "Future Health Now”, EHS is participating in the 50th edition of Arab Health 2025, which kicks off tomorrow and runs until 30th January at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
As the exclusive health services partner, EHS is showcasing 19 innovative projects, 13 of which are being revealed for the first time regionally and globally.
EHS has dedicated a special focus area titled "Family Health and Community Care," highlighting three innovative projects, including two that are debuting on both regional and global levels in collaboration with key international partners.
Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at EHS, emphasised that families have always been the cornerstone of Emirati society, with their care remaining a top priority in the nation's strategic plans.
He highlighted that these pioneering projects are designed to provide families with access to advanced healthcare services, ensuring a better quality of life.
He stated, “Our participation in Arab Health 2025 reflects our wise leadership’s vision, which places the well-being of society at the forefront of its priorities. Families form the foundation of communities, and investing in their health reaffirms our commitment to enhancing quality of life, fostering psychological and social stability, and securing a dignified, sustainable lifestyle for all members of the Emirati family.”
One of the standout projects within this theme is the "Usrati Bundle." Developed in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, the “My Family platform” offers an integrated suite of services that cater to all stages of family life, from marriage to child education.
Among its key services, EHS launched the "Premarital Genetic Tests", which test 570 genes to detect potential hereditary diseases, educate couples on reproductive choices, and promote healthy, thriving families for future generations.
EHS is also presenting its pioneering research project "In-Utero Gene Editing" in collaboration with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. This project focuses on permanently correcting genetic mutations at the DNA level in the liver during pregnancy or shortly after birth. It aims to treat serious genetic disorders such as “Phenylketonuria (PKU)” and “Sickle Cell Anemia” by utilising lipid nanoparticles to deliver gene editing solutions to specific parts of the body, paving the way for a significant improvement in patients' quality of life and reducing future suffering.
For the first time, EHS is introducing an innovative early detection programme for breast cancer using artificial intelligence. Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Prevention, this programme conducts screenings for teachers using the advanced "Bexa" device. Renowned for its high precision in detecting tumors, the device complements traditional mammography and enhances early detection rates, significantly improving survival outcomes.
Recent Stories
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials3 minutes ago
-
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Health 20253 minutes ago
-
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism3 minutes ago
-
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 202518 minutes ago
-
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA33 minutes ago
-
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition33 minutes ago
-
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan2 hours ago
-
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition2 hours ago
-
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 20242 hours ago
-
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents3 hours ago
-
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomorrow3 hours ago
-
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigation of Antarctica3 hours ago