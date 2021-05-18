UrduPoint.com
Emirates Literature Foundation Discuss Power Of Social Media In Breaking Stereotypes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 01:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) The Emirates Literature Foundation Tuesday released the full recording of Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2021 session ‘Social Stereotypes – How the Digital World is Changing Your Reality’, featuring Egyptian writer Walaa Kamal, and social media influencer, Max of Arabia.

The session is available on the Foundation’s YouTube channel for free with English subtitles. The speakers highlight how social media can break stereotypes and promote a better understanding of the world, but only if it is used with caution.

The recording is the second in the digital series of recorded sessions to be released on the Emirates Literature Foundation YouTube channel.

The 13th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature (29th January-13th February) hosted international authors, including Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai, Elif Shafak, Amin Maalouf and Lemn Sissay, Huda Hamed, Abdulaziz Baraka Sakin and many more.

Many sessions were inspired by the 2021 Festival theme, ‘Change the Story’, capturing the spirit of the current times through family fun, enlightening talks, fresh ideas and dynamic performances centred on books, art, science, current affairs, film and food.

The Festival was held with the support of Founding Partners Emirates Airline and the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated authority for heritage, arts, and culture.

