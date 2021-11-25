Emirates Post Group inks deal with BrightDrop at GMIS 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) Emirates Post Group (EPG) has announced its latest collaboration following signing a Memorandum of Understanding with BrightDrop Solutions LLC, a new business from General Motors, reimagining the commercial delivery and logistics industry for an all-electric future.

The agreement seeks to support EPG’s growing operations at Emirates Post, the UAE’s official postal operator and leading express services provider for more efficient, smarter, and sustainable last-mile solutions.

The agreement was signed by Badr Al Olama, Chairman of Emirates Post Group, and Luay Al Shurafa, President and Managing Director of General Motors Africa and the middle East, during the third day of the 4th Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS).

The MoU aims to explore opportunities around sustainable logistics services in the UAE, particularly in delivery vehicles. The parties agreed to cooperate in testing future proof of concepts in line with their respective goals and strategies, including the deployment of an electrified delivery ecosystem and other new, innovative technologies.

Emirates Post Group will explore how to leverage BrightDrop’s ecosystem of connected delivery products, software and services to create a more sustainable and more efficient transport of goods.

BrightDrop’s solutions are designed to reduce carbon emissions and congestion, while helping companies like EPG decrease costs, increase productivity, prioritize driver safety, and support sustainability goals.

Commenting on the MoU, Al Olama said, "Emirates Post Group is transforming its business and adopting intelligent solutions to establish competitive advantage while promoting sustainable solutions. We are pleased to work with BrightDrop to meet smarter and more efficient last-mile services. This new agreement fosters our commitment to improving our operations to be more dynamic, optimised, and eco-friendly."

Travis Katz, CEO and President of BrightDrop, stated, "The rise in e-commerce is creating challenges globally. Electrifying EPG’s delivery fleet could help to combat the negative effects of vehicle-related emissions on climate change while incorporating BrightDrop’s connected products could help reduce delivery costs and improve safety on roads across the UAE. Our ecosystem is centred around industry-leading, high-tech solutions designed to make the world a cleaner and more sustainable place to live and work, and we believe it’s collaborations like this that will help accelerate the development and deployment of these technologies on a global scale."