Emirates Post Group meets with Kazakhstan Ambassador for joint issuance of postage stamps

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) Mohamed Sultan Al-Qadi, Chairman of Emirates Post Group Company (EPG), received Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, and Makhambet Sagatov, First Secretary of the Embassy of Kazakhstan at the headquarters of Emirates Post Group in Dubai in the presence of Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of EPG.

Both parties confirmed the importance of promoting and strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan.

Al-Qadi welcomed the high-ranking diplomatic delegation and expressed EPG’s keenness to opening new horizons of extensive cooperation between the two entities. Al-Qadi thanked the ambassador for his visit to discuss the joint postage stamp issuance between the UAE and Kazakhstan, which will feature the golden jubilee of the establishment of the UAE and the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The leading initiative further reflects the strength of the economic, trade, and cultural fraternal ties between the two countries and an important addition to the collections of postage stamps, which remain one of the timeless, but nonetheless relevant, forms of documenting both human and world history.

"We are keen to continue enhancing our cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UAE and contribute to boosting our partnerships in trade and commerce as we leverage our key strengths in providing leading logistics services and innovative postage solutions, thereby encouraging sustainable growth," Al-Qadi said.

