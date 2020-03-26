UrduPoint.com
Emirates Post To Close All Customer Service Centres, Halt Courier Services On March 28th

Thu 26th March 2020 | 07:45 PM

Emirates Post to close all Customer Service Centres, halt courier services on March 28th

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) Emirates Post will be shutting all its Customer Happiness Centres and temporarily halting courier services on Saturday, 28th March, 2020, in line with the three-day "National Disinfection Programme" carried out by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior as part of their campaign to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The national programme will involve the comprehensive sterilisation of public utilities and transport over the course of three days.

Emirates Post has already enforced stringent measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees and visiting customers, including the disinfection of Customer Happiness Centres, loading areas, sorting centres, trucks, and other transportation vehicles on a daily basis. All new shipment arrivals to sorting centres are also being sterilised to combat any chances of transmission.

As part of the UAE’s vital services, Emirates Post will reopen for operations on Sunday (29th March) but with reduced operating hours. Customer Service Centres will now temporarily operate from 9:00 to 14:00 or 9:00 to 18:00, to further limit social and physical distancing, the official postal operator stated.

Customers can continue to avail of services online, including renting and renewing PO Boxes, as well as ordering pick-up services for domestic express shipments, premium domestic shipments and premium international shipments, it added.

Abdulla M. Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company, said, "We encourage our employees and the citizens of the UAE to respect the directives by the UAE government on social distancing and stay home this weekend. Emirates Post will remain shut through the weekend and resume delivery operations as usual on Sunday with reduced operating hours for our Customer Happiness Centres. Opening an hour later and closing an hour earlier will allow us more time to disinfect and restock items, as well as provide relief to our dedicated employees. The new measure will further strengthen our country’s defences against the virus, ensure the health of our employees and the continuity of our services in the long-term. It is critical that we support our leaders, as well as those on the frontlines at this crucial moment."

