Emirates Publishers Association lays foundations of its 2022 projects, celebrates UAE’s Golden Jubilee

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) During its fourth and final board meeting for the year 2021 held recently, the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) discussed the outcomes of the objectives set by the entity during its previous meetings. The board members also approved the EPA’s projects and partnerships for 2022, alsongside having strategic discussions on specific projects that will be designed to continue advancing the UAE’s publishing industry next year.

The meeting began with the EPA’s President, Ali Obaid bin Hatem, as well as other board members extending their congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, , on the occasion of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

The EPA board talked about cooperation opportunities with Emirati and Arab publishers and distributors to develop advanced distribution mechanisms as well as ways to further develop EPA’s training courses.

As the board approved projects for next year, including comprehensive services, training and the protection of intellectual properties, they looked back on the EPA’s achievements since 2009 to ensure that the entity’s future plans are aligned with their original mission.

The EPA President noted: "Our meeting coincides with the UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations – an occasion to remember the achievements in the past five decades in all fields including the publishing sector. The unity of the country’s leadership and community in the past 50 years has been the strongest catalyst, enabling the country to take long strides in laying the foundation for a brighter future."

He added: "The UAE has made the advancement of the publishing and distribution sectors a priority in order to increase and diversify the nation’s knowledge sources; something asserted as a prerequisite for sustainable development by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah."