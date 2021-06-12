UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirates Schools Establishment Approves Plan For Remaining School Days

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

Emirates Schools Establishment approves plan for remaining school days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has approved the plan for the remaining school days of the academic year 2020-2021, which ends on 30th June, 2021, based on the academic Calendar approved by the Ministerial Development Council for the years 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Students will continue distance learning and adhere to school hours after the examination period, to end on 17th June, 2021.

ESE explained that the completion of term 3 exams indicates the completion of the curriculum and not the end of the current academic year. According to the approved academic calendar, school days will continue after exams to refine the student’s skills within an interactive learning environment.

ESE set the duration of the school day after the exams to four hours, as the educational cadres at public schools will manage a variety of extra-curricular activities to improve and refine students’ skills. Students will benefit from these skills in their upcoming academic years. The extra-curricular activities will cover various educational concepts such as remedial education, skill refinement and other skills.

ESE identified topics for grades 4-11 students that will help develop their literacy, numeracy and coding skills, combining theoretical and practical education.

Related Topics

Education Student June 2020 From

Recent Stories

Kazakh President signs decree supporting human rig ..

19 minutes ago

Federal budget provided special relief to the down ..

14 minutes ago

41 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

14 minutes ago

COVID-19 inoculation commences at Railways Karachi ..

14 minutes ago

PHA sets up vaccination centre in Shadman area

14 minutes ago

Rain wind thunderstorm expected in KP, Punjab

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.