Emirates SkyCargo celebrates a successful year of connecting Guadalajara, Mexico

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) Emirates SkyCargo has completed one year of cargo flights to Guadalajara, Mexico. Guadalajara is Emirates’ second cargo destination in Mexico after Mexico City which has been connected to Emirates’ global network by freighter flights since 2014.

The air cargo carrier has provided exporters from Guadalajara and the Jalisco region reliable and rapid connectivity to consumer markets across Europe, middle East and West Asia. Fresh produce items such as avocadoes, berries, mangoes, melons and pineapples have been the main commodities transported on Emirates SkyCargo’s freighter flights from Guadalajara during the last year.

The first Emirates SkyCargo flight out of Guadalajara in early October 2020 carried more than 25 tonnes of avocadoes and more than 10 tonnes of other fresh produce from the region.

Emirates SkyCargo is an important facilitator of global trade, providing an unbroken global conveyor belt for the transportation of various essential items including food, pharmaceuticals and industrial components and machinery from one market to another. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the air cargo carrier continued to deliver on its promise of providing vital air cargo connectivity to global markets and support global communities with access to essential items.

As part of its efforts to recalibrate and scale up its global network in 2020, Emirates SkyCargo included Guadalajara as its 15th destination in the Americas.

Mexico is an important cargo market for Emirates SkyCargo with the air cargo carrier having transported more than 38,000 tonnes of cargo into and out of the country since January 2020.

In addition to supporting exports of food, Emirates SkyCargo has also flown in supplies of essential pharmaceuticals, PPE and close to 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines into the country during the pandemic. Cargo customers in Mexico can transport their goods on four weekly flights on Boeing 777 freighter aircraft, with a capacity of 100 tonnes per flight or in the bellyhold of five weekly flights on Boeing 777-200LR aircraft connecting Dubai, Barcelona and Mexico.

Emirates SkyCargo’s global network currently spans more than 140 destinations across six continents.