Emirati Doctor Becomes First Arab Women To Get Elected As The IHF President Designate

Emirati doctor becomes first Arab women to get elected as the IHF President Designate

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) The United Arab Emirates achieved an important victory in the global health front as Emirati Dr. Muna Tahlak, CEO of DHA’s Latifa Hospital for Women and Children, was elected as the President of the International Hospital Federation. (IHF). This is the first time that an Arab woman will hold this esteemed position, the highest international position in the history of the Union.

The IHF Governing Council voted to elect Dr Tahlak as the new IHF President Designate. In doing so, Dr Tahlak ends her term as Treasurer with IHF and now begins her two-year term as President Designate of the IHF.

Commenting on this important historic victory, Dr. Tahlak said: "I am honoured and I extend my deepest thanks and gratitude to our wise leadership who have always directed to empower women. Emirati women have held and continue to hold various high-ranking positions and responsibilities across all fields. The country has provided ample opportunities to support and nurture the growth of Emirati women across all fields and specializations including the medical field.

"This victory highlights not only the progress that Emirati women have made but also reflects the position of the health sector in the UAE.

"

She stated that she will serve her tenure with utmost dedication and highly values this opportunity.

She added that her work with the IHF over the past five years has helped her gain experience and gave her the opportunity to highlight the successful work of hospitals in the UAE on a global scale.

Awadh Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), congratulated Dr Muna Tahlak on this important and historic victory.

He said that this victory reflects the position of a developed country and the contribution of Emirati women.

He said it is a win for everyone in the health sector in the UAE who are fulfilling their responsibilities and duties with dedication and sincerity.

Al Ketbi added that Emirati women have always been successful across all fields, especially in the medical field, and greatly contribute to the growth and development of the country.

A few days ago the International Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecology (FIGO) selected Dr Muna Tahlak, CEO of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children, for the for the position of FIGO Regional Trustee Africa - Eastern Mediterranean 2021–2023.

