Empower disinfects its 79 plants and customer service centres

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, announced that it has conducted a massive campaign to disinfects its 79 plants, and customer service centres across Dubai, using sustainable and eco-friendly methods, as a precautionary action to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

"We have harnessed all the resources available to support the preventive actions aimed at guaranteeing the health and safety of community and individuals.

This move demonstrates our commitment and solidarity to the efforts to get out of this crisis," said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

He clarified that the campaign is part of the intensive measures taken by all institutions and authorities in the country to provide highest level of protection and prevention to communities in accordance with the guidelines of World Health Organisation, taking into consideration the best international standards in this regard.