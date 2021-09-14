ENOC Group to host Middle East’s first LPG Week in Dubai this December

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, will be the exclusive host of the middle East’s first LPG Week, the World LPG Association’s (WLPGA) flagship event announced in Amsterdam in 2019 during the 32nd World LPG Forum & 2019 European LPG Congress.

Under the theme ‘Energising Tomorrow’, LPG Week 2021 will be hosted from 5th to 9th December in Dubai World Trade Centre and will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

LPG Week event travels the globe annually bringing together CEOs of major LPG companies, government ministers and representatives of major intergovernmental organisations as well as media, to explore the LPG business, discuss its growth potential and forge new business relationships.

This year’s LPG Week will follow a hybrid concept. In parallel with the in-person event, LPG Week 2021 will also take place on the Swapcard online event platform, available on web and mobile. This offers a great opportunity to engage with an even larger group of LPG stakeholders across the globe.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, "At ENOC, we understand our responsibility towards providing clean energy for future generations.

Our partnership with the World LPG Association is aligned with our commitment to support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to help generate 75 percent of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050.

"We are proud to exclusively host LPG Week 2021 at a time when the world will be witnessing the greatest events of all times, Expo 2020 Dubai. LPG Week offers a great opportunity to discuss industry best practices as well as challenges through knowledge exchange discussions that will support the industry’s transformation."

James Rockall, WLPGA CEO and Managing Director, said, "The World LPG Association is very happy to reunite the global LPG industry after the COVID-19 pandemic at the inaugural LPG Week in Dubai in 2021. With its world class infrastructure and excellent connections with the whole world, Dubai is the perfect place to host LPG Week. Strong support from business and government from the UAE as well as the opportunity to associate LPG Week with Expo 2020 Dubai proved very compelling reasons in our decision to select Dubai."

LPG Week reunites the full LPG value chain under an umbrella of dedicated conference sessions, engaging meetings and workshops, business and exclusive networking opportunities and a major global exhibition.