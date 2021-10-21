UrduPoint.com

ENOC Reiterates Its Commitment To Advancing Dubai's Clean Energy Strategy 2050

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) ENOC - the official integrated energy partner of Expo 2020 Dubai - has reiterated its commitment to advancing Dubai's Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which is evident in the actions taken to protect future generations.

''Our recent partnership to enhance energy savings across our operations and the savings we recorded from innovative energy efficiency measures implemented across the Group over the last 8 years are a testament to this. These efforts have resulted in reducing our energy consumption by more than 27% since 2013 which is equivalent to 308,000 tons of CO2 reduction,'' said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, in a statement on World Energy Day.

''We will continue to put sustainability at the heart of our operations and reimagine the future of energy," he added.

The World Energy Day on 22nd October, an initiative endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, during the World Energy Forum in Dubai in 2012, aims to raise awareness on the importance of saving natural resources, for sustainability, conservation, climate change, carbon emission reduction, and environmental protection. All these contribute to increasing energy efficiency and sustainability.

