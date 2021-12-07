EPA honours pioneers of UAE’s media, publishing industry to mark Golden Jubilee

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) will celebrate the extraordinary vision, talent and pioneering efforts of individuals and entities that have contributed to building the publishing industry in the UAE through an interactive exhibition held as part of its activities to commemorate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

The ‘Written in Half a Century’ Exhibition, to be unveiled at My Space – Aljada, Sharjah, from December 12th to 18th, will mark the milestone National Day in the Year of the 50th by showcasing the December 2 front page of all local newspapers from 1971 – 2021.

Another exhibition highlight, the ‘UAE Publishing Pioneers Gallery’ will showcase the journey and legacy of the UAE in the creative fields of writing, publishing and media. With captivating images and informative text displayed in a gallery-style set-up, the exhibition will offer visitors a meaningful insight into the pioneering authors, books, and publishing houses, that have shaped the media and publishing world in the UAE.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of Emirates Publishers Association (EPA), said: "The National Day celebrations in the Year of the 50th – when the nation commemorates the achievements and progress of the country over the past five decades, is a fitting occasion to honour the enduring legacy of men and women who overcame challenges and barriers to take the first steps in building up the vibrant media, journalism and publishing landscapes that exist in the UAE today.

He added: "The two galleries will introduce visitors to the drive and ambition of both individuals and institutions that have enhanced the cultural, social and economic development of the country over the decades. As an organisation dedicated to upholding the interests of and developing the publishing industry in the UAE, the EPA is excited to showcase the remarkable contributions of the nation’s publishing forerunners in shaping a diverse and inclusive growth-oriented publishing landscape."

The UAE Newspaper Gallery and the UAE Publishing Pioneers Gallery will both be open to visitors from 11 am to 9 pm at My Space – Aljada, a lifestyle destination in Sharjah, and will also feature an activity corner for children.