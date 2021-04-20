EPAA in Sharjah teams confiscate 1,460 bird sound devices

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) The External Inspection Section of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) has achieved remarkable success in confiscating 1,460 banned birds sound devices during the return season of bird migration in March.

This is an increase of 195 devices since March 2020, where 1265 devices were seized. This increase is due to a rise in inspection patrols.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, said, "The authority is keen to implement its agenda of preserving and protecting the environment, and spread environmental awareness, in line with the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in environmental sustainability. Accordingly, the specialist teams roam the various regions and confiscate these devices, whilst also conducting awareness campaigns regarding the dangers of overhunting."

Al Suwaidi added that the tasks carried out by the External Inspection Section are based on the decisions and laws issued by the Executive Council. The inspection campaigns were intensified to control and confiscate the devices, in the spirit of one team and embracing cooperation and solidarity to carry this out.

The tasks were entrusted to these teams to achieve the goals of the authority, where determination and positivity overcome challenges and risk.

The authority's specialist team, (External Inspection Section) during their tours in various regions of the emirate between 28th February and 28th March, 2021, were able to seize and confiscate 1,460 devices. These devices are used to attract the birds through sounds, as they gather in large numbers, before being trapped in nets.

The EPAA, through its specialist teams and employees, combats poaching, whether for migratory wild or marine birds. It also prohibits the use of devices and equipment that deceive birds that are hunted, and emphasises the importance of preserving migratory birds, which preserves biodiversity in the country.

The teams face various challenges and risks during the confiscation of devices during the migration season, but they are working to address them efficiently and competently and to reduce this phenomenon.

The authority publishes educational awareness material, implements policies for environmental awareness and programmes, and launches specialised campaigns in the field of environmental awareness and education.