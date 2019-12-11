ERC honours 29,864 volunteers on International Volunteer Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, yesterday honoured its volunteers at a ceremony to mark the International Volunteer Day.

The event organised at ERC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, where ERC’s volunteers' role and their ongoing efforts to help societies face emergencies, natural disasters and other challenges were highlighted. It also explained the importance of volunteering to promote the concepts of mutualism and humanitarian cooperation.

"The work of our volunteers have highlighted the ERC’s humanitarian efforts since its inception in 1983. Our volunteer teams, both men and women, have carried out many local and international relief and humanitarian operations, both seasonal and non-seasonal. Hundreds of thousands of vulnerable groups have benefitted from these relief operations, which saved and protected human lives in various countries around the world, without discrimination or prejudice," said Rashid Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the ERC.

Al Mansouri highlighted the UAE’s commitment to continuing the humanitarian and charitable legacy established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan with dedication and tolerance. He also pointed out that the number of ERC volunteers reached 29,864, who have worked tirelessly and presented an honourable example of humanitarian giving, adding that their total volunteer hours completed since the start of 2019 amounted to 232,000.

At the end of the ceremony, Al Falahi honoured a leading group of distinguished volunteers, several of its strategic partners and retired employees, praising their efforts to provide relief to the needy and help the disadvantaged, as well as their ability to place their distinctive fingerprints on the map of regional and international charitable work.