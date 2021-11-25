ERC intensifies relief operations in Ethiopia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has intensified its relief operations benefitting people affected by the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia.

A new shipment of Emirati aid arrived in Addis Ababa, including large quantities of medical supplies and various health materials, to improve the health situation and support the preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The ERC continues to distribute humanitarian aid, including food, clothes and other materials, to beneficiaries in several areas, as part of a comprehensive humanitarian programme carried out by the ERC.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stressed the UAE has always supported the Ethiopian people and their humanitarian needs. It has prioritised its programmes in Ethiopia to reinforce its presence in the country in line with its humanitarian responsibility towards the people.

The new shipment of aid is a continuation of the humanitarian initiatives carried out by the UAE in Ethiopia to support families affected by current events, especially women and children, he added.

"The ERC is closely monitoring Ethiopia’s humanitarian situation and is supporting local humanitarian efforts," he said.