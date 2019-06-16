ERC organises 14th group wedding in Yemen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has organised its 14th group wedding in Yemen, the fourth held in Mukalla, Hadramaut Governorate, which benefitted 200 young men and women.

The ERC’s group wedding initiative is part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to ensure the stability of the youth of Yemen, as well as support the country in all areas, improve the lives of its people and easing their suffering. Thousands of people in 11 Yemeni governorates benefitted from the second stage of the initiative in 2019.

The ceremony took place with the attendance of Dr. Saeed Al Amoudi, Under-Secretary of the Hadramaut Governor for Local Affairs, Mohammed Al Amoudi, Under-Secretary of the Governor for Technical Affairs, Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, several Yemeni officials, the families of the couples and local residents.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stated that the ERC is implementing Sheikh Mohamed’s directives to organise group weddings for the second consecutive year around Yemen, under his patronage of H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

He added that the initiative highlights the awareness of the UAE’s leadership of the humanitarian, social and economic conditions in Yemen, as well as its support for the youth of the country who are facing significant obstacles in achieving their dreams of stability and living dignified lives.

Al Shamsi said that Hadramaut Governorate has hosted many group weddings organised by the ERC in Yemen, noting that this wedding is the fourth held in two years.

"Despite the conditions in Yemen, the group weddings have given hope and happiness to the youth, who realised that there are others who feel their angst, care for their causes, and are helping to ensure their stability," he added.

Dr. Al Amoudi expressed the appreciation of Hadramaut’s government and people to Sheikh Mohamed for his patronage of the group weddings, while affirming that his initiative reflects the deep relations between the UAE and Yemen, and will help achieve family, social and psychological stability for its youth.