ERC Organises 21st Mass Wedding In Mocha, Yemen

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 03:15 PM

ERC organises 21st mass wedding in Mocha, Yemen

MOCHA, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has organised the 21st mass wedding in Yemen under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The 21st mass wedding ceremony, which was held in Mocha in the presence of Mohammed Salem Al Junaibi, ERC Representative on the Red Sea Coast of Yemen, saw 200 couples tying the knot.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stressed that the mass weddings highlight the leadership's desire to maintain the social and psychological stability of the youth, so they can contribute to their country's development and reconstruction.

Al Falahi said that wedding ceremonies were held to support Yemenis, by alleviating financial burdens of the wedding, ensuring social cohesion and stability for young citizens.

"The initiative highlights the UAE leadership's awareness of the humanitarian, social and economic conditions in Yemen, as well as its willingness to address the challenges faced by Yemeni youth, to realise their aspirations for a stable and decent social life," he added.

Brides and grooms expressed their gratitude to the UAE's leadership for bringing back the smile on their faces through this landmark social initiative.

